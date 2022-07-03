AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 136,548 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,548 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 71,830 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS opened at $14.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

