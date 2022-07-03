AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,474 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ryder System worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ryder System by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $344,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:R opened at $72.09 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

