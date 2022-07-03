James F. Oliviero III Sells 15,000 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $16,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,823.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.64.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 173.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

