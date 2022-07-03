CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Acquires $21,050.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $21,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,655.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,066,000 after buying an additional 56,058 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $12,958,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CalAmp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,680,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CalAmp by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

