Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $22,890.00 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $22,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,013.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 173.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,175,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

