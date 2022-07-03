Oakmont Capital Inc Buys 25,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,547,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oakmont Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 3,858 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $20,833.20.

On Friday, June 24th, Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 6,454 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $34,528.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 9,699 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.