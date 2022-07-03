AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

