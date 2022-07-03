AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,318 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $170.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

