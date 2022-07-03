AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,741.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

