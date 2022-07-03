Spire Wealth Management Has $301,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $136.68 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

