Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

CPNG stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coupang by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in Coupang by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Coupang by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,391 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

