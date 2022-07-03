Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

CUZ opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after buying an additional 3,772,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 45.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,714,000 after buying an additional 711,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $14,669,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

