Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.