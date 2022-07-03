Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$5.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $561.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.