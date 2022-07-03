Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $18.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

