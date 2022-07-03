Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

