Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.09

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $518.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.53 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Argo Group International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argo Group International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 6,605.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.