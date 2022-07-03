Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.71

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 80503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

