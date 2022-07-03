Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.40

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.40 and last traded at $70.62, with a volume of 3398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,287 shares of company stock worth $2,125,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

