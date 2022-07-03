NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.43

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.43 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 15421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

