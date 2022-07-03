Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.11

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 2333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after buying an additional 668,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after buying an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 599,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,827,000 after buying an additional 131,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

