Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 16,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,403,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a current ratio of 20.90.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $50,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $85,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

