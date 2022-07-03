Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AOMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 30,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $395,025.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,408,562.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,405.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,570 shares of company stock worth $561,206.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOMR opened at $13.41 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.09. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is -141.73%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

