BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of BRP by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BRP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $61.97 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

