VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VectivBio stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of VectivBio worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

VECT opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

