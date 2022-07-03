Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Grows By 34.3%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,782,800 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 1,327,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 849.0 days.

DLMAF stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLMAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.