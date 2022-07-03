Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Opsens stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Opsens has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.99.
About Opsens (Get Rating)
