Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in June

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of KOF opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.3528 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 117.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

