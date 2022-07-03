Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $44.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

