Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Expands By 86.8%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

