Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Critical Review

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bioventus and Paradigm Medical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 216.46%.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -5.29% 12.58% 5.09% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bioventus has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Paradigm Medical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $430.90 million 1.27 $19.38 million ($0.33) -21.54 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioventus beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

