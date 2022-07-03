Critical Review: Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) & BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and BRP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 17.23 -$264.75 million N/A N/A BRP $6.11 billion 0.80 $633.93 million $6.34 9.77

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wallbox and BRP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86 BRP 0 1 9 1 3.00

Wallbox currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.65%. BRP has a consensus target price of $132.33, suggesting a potential upside of 113.54%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRP is more favorable than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A BRP 8.79% -305.74% 15.94%

Summary

BRP beats Wallbox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking lots, such as workplaces, fleets, and semi-public parking lots; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. In addition, it offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, maintenance, and charging network management services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. The company also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

