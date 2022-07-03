Critical Review: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.1% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Power and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fortis 4 6 1 0 1.73

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.22%. Fortis has a consensus target price of $59.27, suggesting a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Fortis.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A -14.88% -3.19% Fortis 12.90% 6.56% 2.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Fortis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 13.18 $5.91 million N/A N/A Fortis $7.54 billion 3.05 $1.03 billion $2.06 23.36

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

Altus Power beats Fortis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,065,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 577,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 143 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 130 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 68,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 272,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 32,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 16,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. The company also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 90,200 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 50,500 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

