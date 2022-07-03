SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) & Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Critical Survey

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SeaSpine and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 4 0 2.80

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 467.07%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Liquidia.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -29.09% -20.19% -16.65% Liquidia -311.71% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and Liquidia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $191.45 million 1.11 -$54.35 million ($1.61) -3.60 Liquidia $12.85 million 21.23 -$34.58 million ($0.80) -5.30

Liquidia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Liquidia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

