Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) versus Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Critical Contrast

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 6.18 -$14.79 million ($0.78) -0.97 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$118.04 million ($2.26) -8.13

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -964.94% -41.29% -38.17% Replimune Group N/A -26.45% -23.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $47.57, suggesting a potential upside of 158.82%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Volatility and Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

