Comparing Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Farmhouse alerts:

Farmhouse has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmhouse and Guild’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guild $1.58 billion 0.40 $283.77 million $5.39 1.93

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmhouse and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

Guild has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 47.84%. Given Guild’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guild beats Farmhouse on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. Farmhouse, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.