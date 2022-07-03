Head to Head Analysis: Imago BioSciences (IMGO) versus Its Peers

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Imago BioSciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Imago BioSciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imago BioSciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Imago BioSciences Competitors 2676 12381 38506 609 2.68

Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 145.58%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 115.17%. Given Imago BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Imago BioSciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Imago BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Imago BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imago BioSciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imago BioSciences N/A -$42.31 million -1.49 Imago BioSciences Competitors $1.85 billion $250.12 million -2.53

Imago BioSciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Imago BioSciences. Imago BioSciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Imago BioSciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imago BioSciences N/A -36.94% -27.17% Imago BioSciences Competitors -3,133.64% -1,452.67% -9.14%

Summary

Imago BioSciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

