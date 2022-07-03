Head to Head Comparison: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $115.31 million 2.05 -$70.59 million ($1.98) -3.31 Playtika $2.58 billion 2.17 $308.50 million $0.87 15.63

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Veritone and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 3 3 0 2.50 Playtika 0 2 8 0 2.80

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.74%. Playtika has a consensus target price of $24.45, suggesting a potential upside of 79.81%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Playtika.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -52.10% -84.40% -18.86% Playtika 13.58% -82.08% 13.02%

Summary

Playtika beats Veritone on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Playtika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

