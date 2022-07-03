CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.89 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.