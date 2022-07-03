Critical Review: Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) vs. Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -118.41% -52.47% -41.33% Aware -33.01% -13.49% -11.84%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safe-T Group and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00

Safe-T Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 751.06%. Aware has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Safe-T Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Aware.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and Aware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $10.28 million 1.39 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Aware $16.85 million 2.98 -$5.82 million ($0.26) -8.92

Aware has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aware beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Aware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc. provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. The company also provides Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system; AFIX suite of products for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; BioSP, a biometric services platform; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; AwareID, a software-as-a-service that provides biometric face and voice analysis for liveness-verification, and document validation; and Fortress Identity Biometric Authenticator and Onboarding Authentication Platform, which offers multi-factor authentication through passive and active biometrics for multiple modalities, including voice, fingerprint, face, and behavior to enable online onboarding and identity proofing. In addition, it offers program management and software engineering services, including project planning and management; system and architecture design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software portfolio enables government agencies and commercial entities to enroll, identify, authenticate, and enable using biometrics, such as fingerprints, faces, irises, and voices. The company sells its products through systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers, value added resellers, and partners, as well as directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

