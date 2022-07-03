Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.75 ($4.90).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.15) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.23) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.97) to GBX 345 ($4.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

In related news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,153.48). Also, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($32,756.72).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 238.60 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.61).

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.