Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$76.16

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,904. Insiders sold a total of 5,894 shares of company stock worth $172,568 in the last 90 days.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$28.70 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$19.58 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.39.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

