Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $6.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

