TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$131.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$131.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,135,600.22. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. Insiders sold 70,300 shares of company stock worth $7,235,164 over the last three months.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$103.33 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$148.63. The firm has a market cap of C$9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.14.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

