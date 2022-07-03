TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$131.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$131.54.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,135,600.22. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. Insiders sold 70,300 shares of company stock worth $7,235,164 over the last three months.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.