Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) PT at GBX 2,440

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,440 ($29.93).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.67) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,621.50 ($19.89) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($33.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,694.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,929.84.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

