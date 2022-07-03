Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

