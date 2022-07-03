Stifel Nicolaus Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$23.75

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PREKF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $12.69 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

