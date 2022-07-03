Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $121.60

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Insperity stock opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

