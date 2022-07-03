BMO Capital Markets Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPGYF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.03.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

