OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Price Target Cut to €22.00

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.60) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVHFF. Citigroup downgraded shares of OVH Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($28.72) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OVH Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81. OVH Groupe has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

